SLEEPING BEAUTY IS PURE PANTOMIME MAGIC

More of a fairy tale drama it’s not an easy task to give Sleeping Beauty the full pantomime treatment but The City Varieties have pulled out all stops and achieved the ultimate spell-binding pantomime entertainment.

Sleeping Beauty has beautiful story book sets, traditional side-splitting humour, a dream team of pantomime favourites and more glitz and glamour than ever before, and sits perfectly in the intimate atmosphere of this historic theatre.

There are no big names in the cast, just a talented team of actor/musicians with an infectious energy that spills over into the audience from the very beginning of the show.

The choice of the vintage upbeat music is excellent with every number fitting into the story and inspiring, even the tiny tots to clap and dance in the aisles and the return of the singing animals in the boxes, is just the icing on the cake.

As Dame Taffeta Trott, Justin Brett is a dame of the “old school” and has a wonderful repartee with the audience – so much so I bet Neil from Derby wished he hadn’t sat on the front row!

The trio of fairies, Fairy Fanciful ,the goodie(Lisa Goodhand), Morgana, the wicked fairy (Hannah Price) and Fredrica, an apprentice fairy (Katia Sartini) are so believable and roll the plot along at a cracking pace.

Adding fairy-tale romance are Princess Susie (Bethan-Wyn Davies) and Simon Steadfast (Alex Wingfield). They have a wonderful innocence about them and blend superbly especially in the vocals.

Visually appealing and true to the fairy tale this is a pantomime with a genuine feel good factor and a content guarantee to appeal to patrons from two to ninety too.

Sleeping Beauty is at the City Varieties until 8th January.