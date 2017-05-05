A NATIONAL TREASURE COMES TO THE TOWN HALL

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has become a global sensation and nothing short of a national treasure, and the members bring their exciting Heresy II Heritage Tour to play at Leeds Town Hall on Friday 19 May.

Heresy II Heritage, their new tour, charts the Ukes’ rise from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to the Royal Albert Hall. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has performed for the British Royal Family, as well as at international venues such as Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall in New York. Despite their success, heretics they remain, poking fun at the cultural elite, defying you to believe their own hype, bemused by all the hot air. Their tour provides pure entertainment, dead-pan British humour and irresistible foot-tapping music. They are masters of the unexpected, whether re-imagining folk songs, twisting classical music favourites, uncovering quirky versions of rock covers or playing their own all-original compositions. The concert will have something for everyone!

Call Box Office on 0113 376 0318