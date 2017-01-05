TRANSFORM YOUR TRESSES

Give your hair some tender loving care

The New Year is all about change and new beginnings so why not start with your hair. Sassoon Salon is on hand to help combat winter hair blues with these simple tips to shiny, luscious locks.

BACK TO BASICS

Banish product build-up from the glamorous party season and start the New Year with clean shiny hair. Sassoon Professional Precision Clean is the ideal shampoo to restore your hair to back to balance ensuring beautiful, natural movement. Try letting your hair dry naturally where possible, at least once a week and choose styles that don’t require straighteners or tongs.

TREAT HAIR LIKE SKIN

Transitioning from the bitter cold outdoors to the warm indoors can leave hair dry and brittle. Dry hair does not reflect shine and will feel static and dull, Gareth Vance, Creative Director at Sassoon Salon Leeds recommends a weekly deep condition throughout the winter months using an ‘at-home’ treatment such as Sassoon Professional Intense Restore, to complement your regular conditioner, as it’s vital to “replenish and retain moisture”.

TAKE SOME ‘ME’ TIME

Enjoy being pampered and leave the conditioning to the professionals whilst you sit back, relax and receive the ultimate hair experience with a luxury treatment at Sassoon Salon. The Sassoon talented team of experts will recommend the most appropriate treatment for your hair type to achieve healthy, glossy results.

Start 2017 with the most fabulous hair possible – follow the above suggestions or better yet, visit the Leeds Sassoon Salon for a complimentary consultation.Call 0113 2448813