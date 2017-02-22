A TOP CLASS ACT

THAT WILL TAKE YOU TO HEAVEN!

Sister Act, the Hollywood blockbuster turned stage musical is guarantee to ‘Take You To Heaven’

It’s big, bold and sassy and has a cast of high energy, multi-talented performers who work as one ‘almighty team’.

Craig Revel Horwood’s production is fast moving and seamless with an ingenious set design that’s artistically lit and pushes the story, which at times can be rather laboured, along at a cracking pace.

The plot centres around Deloris Van Cartier, a wanna-be-disco diva who witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found – a convent

Although she finds friends with her fellow sisters she makes the wrong impression on the Mother Superior.

However when she turns her attention to the convent’s off key choir and helps them find their voice, thus saving the church, she nearly blows her cover.

The role of Deloris could have been made for Alexandra Burke. She’s everything the role should be brash, comedic and powerful in the vocals.

But it’s the disciplined team effort that really anchors the show’s success especially the off-key caterwauling off-key singing nuns.

Susan Van Den Berg (Sister Mary Patrick) is outstanding. She plays three instruments and that piercing voice is pure gold. Karen Mann’s Mother Superior is just as it should be formidable yet but at times with an enduring comedic edge whilst Liz Kitchen (Sister Mary Lazarus) has some wondered barbed one liners.

Like most of the cast the sisters sing, dance, play instruments and give individual cameo performances that are fresh, believable and full of fun.

As a musical Sister Act has a wonderful feel good factor that spills over the footlights. It can also perform miracles as it made even me laugh out loud and as for the songs you’ll be singing them all through the week.

Sister Act is at The Alhambra Bradford until Saturday 25 February