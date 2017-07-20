THOUGH PROVOKING PLAY

THE SHED CREW

Take a trip back to the techno-thumping 1990s and join THE SHED CREW in Ashtrayland, home of the damned, in an immersive large-scale performance unfolding all around in the vast Albion Electric warehouse. Author Bernard Hare’s ground-breaking 2005 book Urban Grimshaw and the Shed Crew is adapted for the stage for the first time by playwright Kevin Fegan, as Red Ladder Theatre Company supported by West Yorkshire Playhouse presents this darkly funny memoir about former social worker ‘Chop’ and his remarkable bond with The Shed Crew.

When Chop meets charismatic Urban – an illiterate 12-year-old but with a real talent for words, and a penchant for glue-sniffing and firebombing – he’s brought into the inner-circle of The Shed Crew: a posse of dispossessed kids: runaways and joyriders, seeking sanctuary in a shed from the mean streets of their inner-city estate. When mum’s a junkie, your dad might as well be dead and grown-ups are all nonces, grasses and greedy-bastards, The Crew is the only family you need.

Award-winning playwright Kevin Fegan has adapted Hare’s searingly honest memoir into an ingenious new play which captures the explosive energy of this extraordinary story.

Author Bernard Hare is the son of a mining family, and returned to his home estate in Leeds in the 1990s after becoming disillusioned working as a social worker in London. It’s here that he met ‘Urban’ and was introduced to The Shed Crew – a group of dispossessed children who had fallen through the cracks, let down by the system. Often colluding in their wildness – but the only grown-up that they trust – ‘Chop’ became their unlikely mentor, introducing these kids to the arts, and learning far more from them in return. Hare wrote Urban Grimshaw and The Shed Crew after Fergal Keane shot a notorious BBC documentary in the area; inspiring him to write his memoir to show the reality of life for people that had been socially excluded, and giving a voice to the voiceless.

The Shed Crew takes to the stage at West Yorkshire Playhouse from 21 September to 1 October.