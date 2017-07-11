Everyone likes a bit of Bowie or ABBA, don’t they? But which of the two legendary artists is the best?

The popularity of the two musical heavyweights is to be put to the test when Bowie vs ABBA – The Winner Takes it All! takes centre stage at an open-air concert in Millennium Square, Leeds, on Saturday, August 5.

The gloves are off when Europe’s number one concert show Absolute Bowie and the UK’s most popular ABBA stage show Dancing Queen go toe-to-toe in Leeds city centre.

Bowie and ABBA have set the charts on fire since the early 70s, scoring an amazing 14 No1 hits between them.

By the end of what is being billed as “the ultimate musical prize fight”, the answer is promised to the whether the hits of Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and The Thin White Duke out-shine Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida in their prime.

Featuring all of the two artistes’ million-selling hits, the live music starts at 7.30pm.

Concertgoers are told to expect truly knockout performances as two of the most popular shows in the world go in search of the ultimate sucker punch song in what is being billed as the live music title fight of the year. . . Bowie vs ABBA – The Winner Takes it All!”

Tickets on sale now from: City Centre Box Office, Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, LS1 3AD. Tel: 0113 376 0318