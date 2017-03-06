Matthew Bourne's Magical Adaptation

The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

This show has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s magical adaptation of the classic film is set to a new score arranged by Terry Davies, using the music of the golden-age of Hollywood compsoser Bernard Herrmann.

The Red Shoes is at Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday 28 March to Saturday 1 April. Call box office 01274 432000.