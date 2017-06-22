THE GREASE EXPERIENCE

Fans of one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time, Grease, will be able to experience the film like never before at the iconic Studio 81 in Leeds. The iconic television and movie studio will open its doors to a unique cinema experience, presenting the beloved musical in a never before seen way. The event will be showing the nostalgic musical five times on 30 June and 1 July. Guests can expect an array of surprise performances from professional dancers, an extensive Grease themed cocktail menu and specially prepared street food, cooked by some of Leeds’ best chefs, served directly to your table by waiting staff. The Grease cinema experience will be offering a free cocktail to anybody willing to attend the event dressed as head T Bird Danny Zuko or, if they’re feeling brave, Sandy Olsson in her iconic final outfit For tickets visit https://www.greaseexperience.com/