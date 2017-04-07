50 years since the release of the iconic hit film, this coming of age play sees an educated young man swept into an illicit encounter with an older married woman, setting them both on a thrillingly destructive course.

Painfully funny and deeply human, acclaimed director Lucy Bailey (Great Expectations, West Yorkshire Playhouse) captures 1960’s suburban California as a disillusioned young man is plunged into a world of sensual hedonistic delight.

The Graduate is a co-production between West Yorkshire Playhouse and Curve in association with Simon Friend and Gavin Kalin Productions. The play is at The Courtyard Theatre from Friday 28 April – Saturday 27 May.