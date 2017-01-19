THE FOOD OF LOVE

The perfect Valentine's Day choice

Looking for a restaurant for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal – then look no further than the FireLake at the Radisson Blu in The Light.

Set within an elegantly restored listed building, it successfully combines an upbeat restaurant in an intimate atmosphere with some of the city’s finest food and cocktails that are like no other created by their experienced mixologists.

As soon as you enter the restaurant, with its oak cocktail bar and comfortable seating area, you experience a friendly and welcoming atmosphere tinged with sophistication.

But one of the secret of its success lies in the skilful way its seating is choreographed. The small booths for two are both comfortable and yet private – perfect for sharing an intimate evening with your chosen dining companion and have the effect of shutting out the rest of the world for a few precious hours.

Another jewel in the restaurant’s crown is the staff, who are both helpful and friendly and for them nothing is too much trouble to make your evening one to remember, yet at the same time they perform their duties so unobstrusively.

Although it was a cold evening outside, the restaurant radiated a warm and welcoming ambience as we escaped from frosty, frozen Leeds centre.

To start our evening we decided to plump for one of their famous cocktails whilst we leisurely poured over the menu choices.

I chose a wonderful concoction called Mile High Club – pink and frothy it arrived looking too good to drink whilst my partner opted for a Smoke Gentleman, which was an absolute work of art with ginger, spicy bourbon, orange and angostura bitters infused with a secret like no other – its one that has to be seen to be believed.

The FireLake menu is just like no other, as is their quirky presentation laced with unusual yet traditional tastes. For a starter I chose mushrooms with a rarebit toasty. They came piping hot with a thick tasty covering of cheese and some delicious warm bread. My partner chose Bloody Sticky a plate of short neck pork ribs black fermented garlic and orange marmalade. The meat just fell of the ribs and the garlic was just right making them flavoursome whilst the orange marmalade gave the dish an added dimension. A lover of stocky ribs he declared these were some of the best he had ever tasted.

Choosing a main course was quite a task but eventually I just could not resist my favourite fish halibut. The fish came cooked to perfection and the skin had been removed and crisped making a tasty addition to the meal. Served with caramelised roasted carrots that just melted in your mouth this was an excellent choice.

The prime fillet steak was my partner’s choice. It came cooked exactly to his liking accompanied by a tiny pan of bloody mary tomatoes and a tangy and flavoursome bernaise sauce and of course FireLake’s hand cut chips that are just like no other – just how do they get them so tasty and so fluffy inside?

To complement our meal we chose a bottle of Conto Vecchio Pinot Grigio Blush that was perfectly chilled and complemented both our menu choices.

Had we room for a dessert? Well my heaven on a plate came in the shape of Panna Cotta that was just an amazing work of culinary art. A malted panna cotta it had a smooth melt-in-your-mouth texture and was served with poached pear and honeycomb that making it the crème-de-la-crème of sweets. My partner chose an orange sorbet served with a raspberry sauce, the fusion of flavours made it a ‘sorbet to remember’.

The FireLake never ceases to amaze its diners – me included with its range of dishes each with its own bespoke surprise. It’s a restaurant that can be just what you want it to be and its certainly one for that special Valentine meal.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 17.00-22.30 and also for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. FireLake, Radisson Blu,The Light. 13 The Headrow, Leeds

To book call 0113 236 6254.