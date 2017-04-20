THE CUP THAT CHEERS

CELEBRATE NATIONAL TEA DAY



Celebrate National Tea Day on the 21st April 2017, the T2 Leeds store will be offering tea-lovers a free brew to go.



With over 200 bold and exciting loose leaf teas sitting alongside striking ranges of tea-ware and accessories, T2 is known for its exciting and thoroughly modern take on Britain’s favourite national drink. Priding themselves on doing tea differently, the Australian loose-leaf tea specialists fully encourage people to come in to smell and taste their wide variety of products on offer.



Whether you’re passing on your commute or in need of a lunchtime pick-me-up, drop in store on 21st April and the T2 team will be on hand to improve your day with a delicious free cuppa!







