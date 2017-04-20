Food & Drink

THE CUP THAT CHEERS

April 20, 2017 by Liz Coggins No Comments

CELEBRATE NATIONAL TEA DAY

Celebrate National Tea Day on the 21st April 2017, the T2 Leeds store will be offering tea-lovers a free brew to go.

With over 200 bold and exciting loose leaf teas sitting alongside striking ranges of tea-ware and accessories, T2 is known for its exciting and thoroughly modern take on Britain’s favourite national drink. Priding themselves on doing tea differently, the Australian loose-leaf tea specialists fully encourage people to come in to smell and taste their wide variety of products on offer.

Whether you’re passing on your commute or in need of a lunchtime pick-me-up, drop in store on 21st April and the T2 team will be on hand to improve your day with a delicious free cuppa!




