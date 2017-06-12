THE BIG SING

SIX HUNDRED SCHOOL CHILDREN TAKE TO THE STAGE

Over 600 schoolchildren are getting ready to take to the stage at various venues throughout Yorkshire this month when they perform Opera North’s Big Sing.

The pupils attend primary and secondary schools across the region with performances taking place in Wakefield Cathedral (12 June), Huddersfield Town Hall (13 June), The Dome in Doncaster (28 June) and Ripon Cathedral (30 June). Earlier in the month, Hull schoolchildren also joined in the celebrations with a Big Sing performance at Hull City Hall.

A chamber orchestra from the Orchestra of Opera North will accompany the young people taking part at each of the venues as they sing a selection of songs from Stephen Deazley’s A Little Book of Monsters, a light-hearted look at mischievous fiends in all their guises. The orchestral ensemble will also play excerpts from Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with narration by Joseph Shovelton, fresh from his appearance as Pang in the Company’s critically-acclaimed performances of Turandot. David Cowan, Opera North’s Head of Music, conducts.

In preparation for their big day, pupils and teachers have been taking part in a series of school-based vocal workshops focused on developing and perfecting singing technique under the guidance of Opera North Education Choral Delivery Artists, Matthew Roughley and James Bingham. The final performances will be the first time the children in each of the areas have sung together.

Tickets for each performance are available for just £3 per person from the individual venues in advance or on the door.

Opera North’s Education work is supported by the Opera North Future Fund and the Whitaker Charitable Trust. Opera North’s Big Sing is supported by 29th May 1961 Charitable Trust.