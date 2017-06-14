A TASTE OF THE WILD WEST

On Father’s Day weekend the Royal Armouries museum in Leeds will be playing host to a programme of rootin’, tootin’, sharpshootin’ Wild West activities.

Visitors are invited to mosey on down to the museum where they can get a real insight into life in the American West.

There will be a packed programme of live demonstrations, object handling sessions, museum trails and talks.

The museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm between 17 – 18 June.

Activities over the weekend include: -A knife-throwing expert demonstrates his skill using different types of weapons; a whip cracking demonstration, drop-in-drawing sessions inspired by the Wild West with materials provided and screenings of classic westerns and all are free.

For more information on the Wild West Weekend, visit:

www.royalarmouries.org.uk