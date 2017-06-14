A TASTE OF THE WILD WEST

A Day of Wild West Activities
|
On Father’s Day weekend the Royal Armouries museum in Leeds will be playing host to a programme of rootin’, tootin’, sharpshootin’ Wild West activities.
Visitors are invited to mosey on down to the museum where they can get a real insight into life in the American West.
There will be a packed programme of live demonstrations, object handling sessions, museum trails and talks.
The museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm between 17 – 18 June.
Activities over the weekend include: -A knife-throwing expert demonstrates his skill using different types of weapons; a whip cracking demonstration, drop-in-drawing sessions inspired by the Wild West with materials provided and screenings of classic westerns and all are free.
For more information on the Wild West Weekend, visit:
You must be logged in to post a comment Login