A TALE AS OLD AS TIME

CINDERELLA BRINGS OUT THE BEST IN GLITZ AND GLAMOUR

The story of Cinderella, as we know it, goes back to the 17th century. Heavily embroiled in folklore, it’s a magical tale and Paul Holman’s production dispenses true fairytale magic with a new take on the opening that both visually and artistically appealing

It’s a seamless production and Holman has given the story a nip and tuck, which has been rather too radical with two of the best scenes – Cinderella and Buttons holding their own ball in the kitchen and the Uglies getting ready for the ball banished into obscurity. However, the transformation of Cinders from rags to riches is both unsual and visually amazing.

Cinderella is a production full of glitz and glamour with a simply amazing Fairy Godmother (Ashley Stirling) who pulls it all together with her fine vocals, bubbly personality and great comedy timing.

Adding to the fairytale magic is Jai McDowall, who ticks every box making him the ultimate swashbuckling prince – just a pity we don’t hear more of this Britain’s Got Talent winner’s.

As the ugly sisters, veteran performers Jim and John Lavelle, with their over-the-top garish outfits, exhaust every pantomime gag in the book but sadly lack that caustic aggression and are just a tad too nice!

Buttons is not your usual panto comedy character, it’s a role that needs that extra helping pathos and innocence to give it that sympathetic appeal and Jez Edwards, just isn’t given the scope and opportunity to develop the character to its full potential.

Clare Kennedy’s choreography is artistically supreme with a team of talented dancers that must rate the best ever in any pantomime production at this theatre.

Cinderella is a traditional pantomime in every sense of the word and provides an ample helping of festive fun for the whole family and runs until 7 January.