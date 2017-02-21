AWARD WINNING MUSICAL FOR THE ALHAMBRA

Winner of the 2015 Oliver Awards for the Best New Musical, Sunny Afternoon is an irresistible musical with slick theatrically and ingenious storytelling at its best. It tells the captivating tale of how one of Britain’s greatest bands, The Kinks, rose to stardom.

Step into swinging 60’s Britain and discover how the Kinds found their definitive sound that rocked a nation and influenced generations. Feel the euphoric highs and experience the power of a live Kinks performance as we witness the band’s beginning, their barnstorming debut on Top of the Pops, their infamous American tour and their triumphant come back.

With songs such as You Really Got Me, Lola, Sunny Afternoon and Dead End Street it will have everyone rocking in the aisles. Sunny Afternoon is at Bradford Alhambra from 28 February to 4 March.

To book call Box Office 01274 432000