A STAR STUDDED QUARTET

David Waterman, cellist of one of the finest quartets in the world, the Endellion String Quartet, is joined by three internationally renowned musicians to form a piano quartet as part of Leeds International Chamber Series 2016/17: Breaking Boundaries at The Venue, Leeds College of Music on Tuesday 21 February.

Cellist and Artistic Director of Leeds International Chamber Series 2016/17, David Waterman is joined by violinist Arisa Fujita, violist David Adams and pianist Connie Shih to perform Haydn’s charming Piano Trio in E, Fauré’s glorious yet rarely performed Piano Quartet No 2, Rachmaninov’s Trio élégiaque No 1, featured on the soundtrack to the 1997 movie Anna Karenina, and Dvořák’s Piano Quartet No 2.

Cellist David Waterman was born into a musical family in Leeds. He studied Philosophy for six years at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he was awarded MA and PhD degrees, and was a tutor to final-year Philosophy undergraduates. At the same time he studied cello privately with Martin Lovett, William Pleeth and Jane Cowan. In 1979 he was a founder-member of the Endellion String Quartet, which has played all over the world, broadcast countless times on BBC Radio and TV, and recorded for EMI, Virgin Classics, ASV, and Pearl.

Violinist Arisa Fujita studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and after winning all the violin prizes went on to become a professor of violin and viola there. Alongside her teaching career Arisa is in demand all over the globe as a soloist and chamber musician, and performs as part of the Fujita Trio with her two sisters.

Equally at home on violin and viola, David Adams currently leads the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera. As well as teaching at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama David is Co-Artistic Director of the Goldberg ensemble and makes regular guest appearances with Nash Ensemble, Gould Piano Trio, Hebrides Ensemble and the Endellion String Quartet with whom he recorded all Beethoven string quintets.

The Canadian pianist Connie Shih made her orchestral debut with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra as the soloist in Mendelssohn’s First Piano Concerto at the age of nine. In 1993, she won the Sylva Gelber Award for most outstanding classical artist under the age of 30. Connie has performed at the Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall, at the prestigious Bath Music Festival and the Kronberg Festival, and enjoys a varied career of chamber music collaborating with artist all over the globe including Steven Isserlis and Janine Jansen.

