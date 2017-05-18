FAMILY FUN AT THE ROYAL AMOURIES

Families are invited to charge down to the Royal Armouries museum in Leeds during the May half term holiday to burn off some energy. Children can try out the challenging military-style junior assault course, as well as discovering the skills and training required to become a warrior from different time periods in a Warrior Workshop.

Alongside this activity, the museum’s experienced interpretation team will be demonstrating martial arts and sword skills, plus recounting dramatic tales of tournaments and sporting daring-do.

The museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm between 27 May – 4 June, with activities running throughout the week.

Rachael Bevan, Events Manager at the Royal Armouries, said: “The museum’s ‘Spring into Action’ programme of events is perfect for all the family, and a great way to get your little ones outside and having fun this half term.

“The event will really bring the museum and its collection to life, touching upon a wide array of themes including medieval knights, Japanese legends and Vikings – there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Have-A-Go Activities will include a Junior Assault Course, Martial Arts Demonstration, Martial Arts Have-a-g0-Workshop, Battle Tactics and Warrior Workshops.

For more information on ‘Spring into Action’, visit:

www.royalarmouries.org