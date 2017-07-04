SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Top Shows For Bradford Alhambra's New Season

Bradford Theatres launch their Autumn season in style as the first UK tour of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical opens at the Alhambra Theatre in September!

The musical mania continues with brand new musicals The Band and Cilla The Musical and returning favourites Grease, Blood Brothers and Hairspray. However, it’s not all about the music as we welcome back Rambert Dance Company, Northern Ballet and tango superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace with their new show Tango Moderno.

The Alhambra Theatre, King’s Hall at Ilkley and The Studio boast some great names in comedy and music. And the festive season wouldn’t be the festive season without their traditional pantomime. This year it’s the fairy godmother of all pantomimes, Cinderella, starring Alhambra Theatre favourite Billy Pearce, singer and Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan and stage star Shane Nolan….