SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES

Want to learn how to create the must have smokey eye look? Do you have aspirations to look like a night time diva? Then the Illamasqua School of Makeup is for you. For their boutique in the Victoria Quarter has been selected to host a series of makeup schools that will give you know how to create the ultimate look of your dreams.

The Victoria Quarter boutique is to become the first Northern location to host is exclusive pop-up schools. Here under the direction of one of their most senior makeup artists you can learn how to apply and create a whole new world of makeup looks. And as a taster we asked Charlotte Savoury one of the most experienced makeup artists on the Illamasqua team, to give us some step by step tips for creating several of the most wanted smokey eye looks. But if you want to experience the Illamasqua Make Up school when its next in Leeds visit www.illmasqua.com/shop/makeup-courses.

To create a smokey lash

Apply a nude cream base over the lid and set with a light eyeshadow.

Using an angled brush load the brush with black eyeshadow and press along the lash line getting slightly thicker towards the outer corner of the lid.

Using a small rounded smoulder brush run along the lash line to blur the edges.

Finish with a coat of Mascara.

Neutral Smokey eye

Apply a nude cream base over the lid.

Choose your light medium and dark shade.

Apply the lightest shade under the brow to highlight and onto the inner corners of the lid.

Press the darker shade over the remainder of the lid with a flat eyeshadow brush.

Take the medium shade and sweep through the socket as a transition shade with a soft fluffy brush to ensure there’s no harsh lines of colour.

With the excess product on the brush sweep back and forth between the light and dark shadow on the lid for a seamless blend.

Finish by lining the eyes and adding a coat of Mascara

All Black Smokey Eyes

Buff some concealer in a shade or two lighter than your skin tone under the brow to highlight and down to the crease.

Choose a medium neutral shade to sweep through the socket with a soft fluffy brush.

Apply Black Gel Eyeliner across the entire lid and blend through the socket with a soft fluffy brush to diffuse the edges. The transition shade we have already placed will help control the spreading of product and ensure the smokey eye remains soft and well blended.

Set with a black eyeshadow using a flat eyeshadow brush.

Press a Glittery pure pigment in the centre of the lid to create a show stopping spotlight eye.

Finish with Mascara.

These are just a few of the tips and designs you can learn at the makeup school when it next comes to Leeds.