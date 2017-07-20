SCIENCE SHOWS, STORY TELLING AND SUMMER SLEUTHING

VISIT THE RAILWAY MUSEUM

This summer, the National Railway Museum is the perfect destination come rain or shine to keep you and your family entertained. From turntable demonstrations, science shows, crime fiction writing and getting your very own crime mug-shot, there is something for everyone.

Visitors are invited to discover more about the amazing history of the railways and use their imagination with a host of activities that the National Railway Museum has to offer.

Stand in the line-up and take your own mug shot for a sneaky picture and see if you can apprehend a criminal using only their description with our Rogues Gallery. Upload your picture onto your social media, but don’t forget to tag us #roguegallery.

Discover the science behind mysteries and crimes with our brand-new interactive Science busking shows. Find out about the trickery that thieves used to confound the police in the first Great Train Robbery in 1855.

Don’t miss your last chance to take a walk around the atmospheric Station Hall and help to solve the case of the Missing Passenger in this self-led exhibition trail and figure out who killed Edward Robey.

If that wasn’t enough for families and children, take a ride on the Miniature Railway and wave to passers-by whilst journeying through South Yard or experience the record breaking Mallard journey with our Mallard simulator.

Activities are scheduled throughout the day from 10.00am to 4.00pm during the school holidays and are free