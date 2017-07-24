SCHOOLS OUT

CBEEBIES STARS ADD SUMMER SPARKLE

Stomping dinosaur raps, singing, dancing and arty parties will be top of the bill when two CBeebies stars bring their fun live shows to Lightwater Valley this summer.

Popular children’s TV dinosaur adventurer Andy Day will be performing raps and rhymes about his favourite prehistoric creatures in six, live 30-minute shows taking place on Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th.

Meanwhile, waiting in the wings will be legendary children’s entertainer Mister Maker, who promises to bring an ‘arty party’ to the park during six, live shows across Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th.

‘Mini Makers’ and their grown-ups will be encouraged to sing, dance, make some noise and get the chance to create a unique art work under Mister Maker’s guidance.

All performances take place on the Lightwater Events Field at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on both days and are free with a standard theme park ticket.