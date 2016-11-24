SANTA CLAUSE IS COMING TO TOWN

Join the Elf Experience at Lotherton Hall

Nestled between Leeds and York, Lotherton Hall is opening doors to families from the 25th November to the 23rd December to the magical new attraction. Spread throughout the estate and Edwardian house, The Christmas Experience will bring together several different attractions, which include a magical Twelve Days of Christmas Walk, a secret Fairy Dell, and the much-anticipated Elf Village, where Santa and his elves have taken up residency for the final weeks of preparation before Christmas Day. In the Elf Village, families will be greeted by Santa’s elves and taken to their workshop, where children can help the elves with their crafts and make a souvenir to take home, before being taken as a family group to meet Santa and tell him their wishes.

Councillor Judith Blake, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, commented: “The Christmas Experience will be a truly special event for all ages, and we are looking forward to our preview event on Wednesday and to opening our doors to families on the 25th November. With just a few days until our Elf Village opens, we are finding that Santa’s diary is already filling up fast so we are urging families to book their tickets if they want to see Santa this Christmas, with nearly all weekend slots now booked up. ”

“However the magic doesn’t stop at our Elf Village, with visitors to the estate also able to enjoy our Twelve Days of Christmas walk and our Fairy Dell in our idyllic grounds for the very first time. From beautiful lanterns, to dazzling installations and a full fairy village for children to explore, this will be a truly magical experience that families will want to experience for themselves.”

Visitors to The Christmas Experience will be required to purchase an Estate Entry ticket and then book a slot at the Elf Village. A maximum of two adults per family can accompany children into the Elf Village free of charge.

The Christmas Experience and Elf Village opens 25 November 2016. For more information and to book tickets, go to: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk