SAIL INTO SHIPWRECK COVE

Pirates invade The Light

Pirates of the Caribbean themed bar to make a three-day appearance in Leeds City Centre

The UK’s favourite pirate movie is returning to our screens this month, as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, launches in cinemas on Friday 26th May. The Light is giving fans the opportunity to celebrate its arrival with a themed weekend of events.

Shipwreck Cove will say ‘Ahoy, Matey’ from 6.30pm on Friday 26th May, as it launches on the lower ground floor unit next to Nandos, with two-for-one cocktails, canapés and pirate themed entertainment. From Dead Man’s Chest’s to Pirate Punches, there is a cocktail for everyone, specially created by the Caribbean experts at Turtle Bay.

Flying its flag across the weekend for social enthusiasts and families alike, Shipwreck Cove will be offering treasure hunts, face painting and a giant pirate ship sandpit, entertaining even the smallest of pirates from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

While live evening performances from Pantasy Steel Band will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 6pm until 9pm. Expect traditional melodies and covers of favourites from UB40 and Bob Marley

For more information, visit: www.thelightleeds.co.uk