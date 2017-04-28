RELIVE THE GOOD OLD DAYS

Take a trip down memory lane and open up a brand new world of style

Be very excited as a veritable vintage feast will soon be upon you. Take note of the dates and be there or be a square!

On the first Saturday of every month from 10.00am to 4.00pm Leeds Kirkgate Market in the city centre will be the host for a fabulous, fun and frivolous day filled with all manor of vintage delights.

From far and wide the finest purveyors of vintage fashion, homewares and everything in between will gather, some 35+ stalls for your perusal.

So whether you are an occasional vintage admirer or a hardcore devotee, come along and be enveloped in the decades of cool.

There’s a pop up hair and beauty salon where you can have 40’s victory rolls, 50’s pony tails and 60’s beehive flicks and pouts created.

You can relax and enjoy live entertainers. In May in the dedicated entertainment area trip the light fantastic and get your dancing feet on with the Wakey Lindy Hoppers.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we’d almost forget to mention Gilli’s Gin Tin.

So welcome back to yesterday.

The Vintage Fair takes place on May 6 from 10.00am to 4.00pm. Admission is free! For dates of further fares visit www.adVintageous.co.uk