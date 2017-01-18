RELAX AND ENJOY

TEMPTING, FRESH AND SO GOOD FOR YOU

If you indulging in some retail therapy in the new Victoria Gate shopping centre then Le Pain Quotidien is the place to unwind for some well deserved refreshment.

Established for 25 years in London this is their first restaurant to be opened in the North. Le Pain Quotidien prides itself on offering fresh breads and pastries and offers up a tempting array of plates of the freshest salads, tartines, frittatas and seasonal dishes and what’s more its prides itself on the fact they are some of the healthiest on offer with a plethora of simple elegant food, kept organic and sourced locally wherever possible.

The ground floor offers a retail outlet whilst upstairs the restaurant has a relaxing ambience with views over the arcade itself that create a unique dining experience.

We chose our starters from the array of sides and we were truly not disappointed. My colleague chose the Guacamole which she found was smooth textured and not overdone with garlic. My portion of smoked Atlantic Salmon was a generous portion and succulent and complimented the Rocket and Parmesan Side Salad served with a fresh tasting amazing dressing, which we shared. Of course we had to indulge in tasting some of the fresh organic breads which are the real speciality of the house.

I plumped for the sustainably farmed sea bass served with crushed potatoes , butter hispi cabbage which was cooked to perfection. The crispy prosciutto and basil dressing was not overbearing and complimented the fish perfectly allowing the flavour of the sea bass to come through.

My colleague opted for the smoked chicken Caesar brioche bun. The dish was served in an organic bun. The chicken was tender and came with home picked red onion, parmesan and aioli the combination of which added a flavoursome dimension.

Downstairs in the shop there is a tempting selection of pastries but we were a little disappointed with our choice of sweet. The description of it was glowing but when it arrived it was very basic and lacking the items in the description especially the rich chocolate sauce.

Le Pain Quotidien has a tempting menu for breakfast and brunch and will certainly appeal to those who are seeking a healthy diet, vegetarians and vegans by its great choice of tempting dishes that really do taste and look so good.

By virtue of its location its also a great place for lunch or a light evening meal or supper and I dare you to pass through the downstairs retail area without making a purchase of their yummy goods to take home.

Situated at 16 Victoria Gate, Le Pain Quotidien is open seven days a week Monday-Saturday 9am-9pm and Sundays from 10.am-6pm. Tel: 0113 493 1951 for reservations.