REAL LIVE THRILLER

MOON WALKS INTO THE GRAND NEXT WEEK

Moonwalking direct from the West End – where it is now in its record-breaking eighth year – Thriller Live, the spectacular concert that celebrates the career of the great Michael Jackson, hits Leeds Grand Theatre next week for one week only.

Created to celebrate the career of possibly the world’s greatest entertainer, Thriller Live has been seen by over four million people in over 30 countries taking audiences on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45 year musical history.

Over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco and a highly talented the cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves with flair, precision and passion.

The show includes hits I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller and many more.

Thriller Live is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday 11th to Saturday 15th April

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700