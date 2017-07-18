RAISING THE UK STANDARDS

CLINIC WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

Good Skin Days in Guiseley is the ‘Best Clinic in the UK’ according to the respected ‘Safety in Beauty Campaign Diamond Awards’, which took place in London’s prestigious Langham Hotel last week. These national awards were launched in 2013 by Antonia Mariconda (Author, International Speaker and Presenter) to recognise the significant contributions made by aesthetics organisations, brands and individuals to improve safety standards in an often unregulated industry.

Particularly impressive was the fact that Good Skin Days were up against some stiff competition, including a number of London’s Harley Street clinics and some established national brands with multiple locations.

Chris Gill, Managing Director of Good Skin Days said “To win ‘Best Clinic in the UK’ is a huge accolade for Good Skin Days and is testament to the work that we do in raising standards in this industry”.