West End Hit at The Grand

The West End’s Olivier Award winning box office hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, is making a welcome return to Leeds next week taking to the stage at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday 22nd to Saturday 27th May.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play introduces ‘The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

“This production went down a storm when it was here last,” says Ian Sime, General Manager of The Grand. “And now that original cast – including the writers – are on Broadway and taking the States by storm! We’re quite proud of that.”

Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is now enjoying its third year in the West End, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. Licensed to thirty-three countries, with productions playing in Tokyo, Paris, Budapest and soon to open in Rome, Warsaw, Shanghai, Cape Town and Melbourne, the The Play That Goes Wrong is now set to receive its Broadway debut, with the original cast opening at the Lyceum Theatre in New York on 2 April 2017. It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play, which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance and has since played to an audience of over half a million.

