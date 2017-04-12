PLAY EXPO HEADS FOR LEEDS

An all day gaming event

The UK’s Favourite Gaming Celebration Heads to Leeds Armed with Modern Classics, Retro Gaming, Merchandise, Arcade & Pinball Classics and So Much More!

PLAY Expo Leeds, an all-day gaming celebration taking place at Leeds United Football Club on April 16th 2017.

Some of the highlights featuring at PLAY Expo Leeds include: Modern Gaming and Indie Play, Retro Gaming, Arcade and Pinball plus a virtual reality zone.

PLAY Expo Leeds also presents visitors with the ideal location to shop for the rare and unique, packed with scores of gaming merchandise retailers from the rare to the wondrous!

Andy Brown, Director for Replay Events commented, “PLAY Expo has established itself as a premier name in gaming entertainment and we’re delighted to extend the brand to the gamers of Leeds. For PLAY Expo Leeds we’ve worked hard to deliver a unique blend of interactive exhibits, new and retro play and arcade gaming which we believe will prove irresistible for any and all gamers looking for an unforgettable day out this Easter.”

Visit http://www.playexpoleeds.com for more information.