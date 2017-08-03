ON YOUR TOES

From 5 – 7 October, Northern Ballet will hold the Company première of A Celebration of Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Master Choreographer at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford. One of the leading choreographers of his generation, Sir Kenneth MacMillan enjoyed a choreographic career spanning nearly four decades during which he created almost 100 works.

Following its world première in September, Northern Ballet will perform its new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale The Little Mermaid at The Leeds Grand Theatre (5 – 17 December). Choreographed by Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, The Little Mermaid tells the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in a search for love and the desire to gain a human soul.

In addition to these three new productions, Northern Ballet will also bring back its much-loved pioneering first children’s ballet Ugly Duckling. Created especially to introduce young children to live ballet, theatre and music, Ugly Duckling will be performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds from 23 – 28 October.

Tickets for all productions are on sale now. See northernballet.com/whatson for details.