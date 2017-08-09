ON YOUR BIKE!

POP UP CYCLING SESSIONS

British Cycling is opening up the cycle circuit at the University of Leeds’ Bodington Playing Fields for the second of its free-to-attend, Let’s Ride pop-up sessions this weekend.

Over 100 people of varying ages and abilities attended the first session last month, and were able to take advantage of the opportunity to ride on the newly-constructed, traffic-free facility as many times as they wanted, at their own pace, under the guidance of British Cycling Go-Ride coaches.

Locals will get that opportunity again on Sunday, August 13, which will be the second of five monthly events designed to complement the existing cycling activity in the city, which includes the HSBC UK City Ride in Leeds on September 10. The dates include 17 September, 8 October and 12 November

Tom Mutton, British Cycling’s partnership manager for Yorkshire, said:

“From complete beginners to those wanting to take things up a gear, the Let’s Ride pop-up sessions will be an ideal way for people to discover or rediscover a love of cycling, or to improve their skills.

“Regardless of age or ability, people will be able to come down to the circuit and build their confidence with the help of trained British Cycling coaches and volunteers.

“The cycling facilities at the Brownlee Centre – which British Cycling helped to fund – have been extremely well utilised by the local public so far, and with this series of pop-up events and Leeds’ HSBC UK City Ride on the way, this is a really exciting time to get involved in cycling in the city.”

For those without their own bikes, bike hire is available from the venue on the day, including a fleet of tandems, trikes and hand-cycles. Local Ride Leader and Breeze Champions will also be in attendance to share more information about other cycling opportunities in Leeds. For more information visit http://www.letsride.co.uk