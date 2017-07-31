OKTOBERFEST RETURNS BIGGER AND BETTER

This year’s Oktoberfest Leeds, held 6-8th and 13-15th October, promises a huge double weekender of bier, food and entertainment.



Don that dirndl and leap into those lederhosen, as their new city centre location will house up to 12,000 bier fans over both weekends as South Bank Depot is revealed as the new venue. 2016’s inaugural event saw 6,000 people take on the Tetley, so this year offers double the capacity for revellers. Walking distance from Leeds’ train station, the new Globe Road location has recently been used for live theatre during Transform Arts Festival, to film mainstream TV dramas and is the new large scale indoor and outdoor space at the heart of the South Bank regeneration.



One of the largest bier festivals in the world, Oktoberfest is one of Germany’s largest traditional festivals. Celebrating all things Bavarian, this year’s Leeds version has acquired an exclusive and exciting collaboration with HofBräu. HofBräu have a prestigious reputation as one of the last traditional Munich breweries still under Bavarian ownership. Founded in 1589 by the Duke of Bavaria, the brewery is steeped in history. This is a UK exclusive for the brewery, and they will be bringing traditional wooden barrels and performing Ceremonial Tappings at each session – “O’zapft is” – known for being super-theatrical.



Both weekends will be full of tasty authentic cuisine from the Bavarian area including award winning Bratwurst and the in-house Oompah band will be performing throughout both weekends.



Oktoberfest Leeds tickets are on sale now visit www.oktoberfestleeds.com.