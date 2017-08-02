OFF THE SHELF

READ ON!

Pupils at Cookridge Primary School will be reading to their hearts content thanks to the delivery of some brand-new library books.

The books were bought with a £500 donation from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which is currently in the process of building a development nearby.

Lynne Hunter, head teacher at Cookridge Primary School, comments: “Reading plays an integral role in a child’s development, which is why we always try and offer the children a broad selection of books to choose from.

“Now the children now have even more opportunity to find something to capture their imagination and help them to discover the joys of reading.”

Cookridge Primary School aims to recognise children’s natural curiosity and desire to learn by creating an environment that cherishes each pupil as an individual with their own special talents.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, comments: “Many of the young residents at our development will be attending Cookridge Primary School in the future, so it’s important to us that we give something back to the school.

“Reading is an essential skill that will remain with children for life, so it’s very important that they get engaged as early as possible. We hope that these new books will help the pupils discover how fun story time can be.”