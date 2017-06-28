NORTHERN BALLET’S NEW SEASON

A programme of new and best loved works

Northern Ballet will open its spring 2018 season with Cathy Marston’s Jane Eyre at Leeds Grand Theatre in March. The first revival since its 2016 world première, Jane Eyre is the ultimate dramatic tale of romance and one woman’s indomitable spirit. This ballet is based on the famous novel by Charlotte Brontë and has been nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award this year. Jane Eyre will also tour to Belfast, Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Salford between April and June 2018.

Also at Leeds Grand Theatre, Northern Ballet will perform A Celebration of Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Master Choreographer for three performances only from 16 – 17 March 2018. Featuring three works by the esteemed Kenneth MacMillan; Concerto, Las Hermanas and Gloria, this a rare opportunity for northern audiences to see these heritage works.

With performances in Edinburgh, Milton Keynes and Leicester between March and May 2018, Northern Ballet will conclude the first national tour of its newest full-length ballet The Little Mermaid. Set in an ethereal underwater world of a young mermaid, the ballet is based on the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen and features an original score by Sally Beamish. The Little Mermaid is due to première later in 2017.

