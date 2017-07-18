NOBODY PUTS BABY IN THE CORNER

DIRTY DANCING RETURNS TO LEEDS

Worldwide phenomenon and West End hit, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, is set to mambo back to Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday 24th July 2017 to 29th July.

Produced by Karl Sydow and Paul Elliott, and written by Eleanor Bergstein, original scriptwriter of the 1987 blockbuster film, the new UK production of the show features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film as well as exciting new scenes. Hit songs include ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’.

Set in the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage tells the story of 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, who, whilst on holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, is uninterested in resort activities until she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor. Baby’s life is about to change forever as she becomes Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off.

