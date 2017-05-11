A NIGHT WITH A TROLLEY DOLLY

THE TROLLEY RUN TO THE GALLEY

The notorious Pam Ann comes to Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 3 June at 8pm. The A-list queen of the skies plans to land the Louboutins on international turf and hit the tarmac running with her celebratory 20th anniversary tour.

Iconic celebrity Pam Ann has developed cult-status with her masterful portrayal of a brash hot mess of an Australian air hostess. As the airport got bigger, so did her ego… and her mouth filthier! Pam’s barbed wit has seen her fly many a risky route and negotiate even the most politically correct flight path, with her blisteringly funny take on the world of airlines and aircrew. Nothing is out of reach of her pristine white gloves, strutting up the aisle with a trolley full of beautifully unpredictable, sharp airline satire. There’s not much Pam hasn’t seen or done – from crewing Elton John’s private jet at his express request, to sharing a stadium stage on a tour of the UK with Cher and counting Madonna in her worldwide fan base.

She has headlined at the New York’s legendary Caroline’s on Broadway and in 2010 performed at the prestigious London Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall and sold out two shows at Hammersmith Apollo.

Call Box Office on 0113 376 0310. Please note that this show contains jokes that some people may find offensive, recommended 16+.