A NEW EXCITING PROGRAMME

RICH MUSICAL DIALOGUES AT THE HOWARD ASSEMBLY ROOMS

Spring season at the Howard Assembly Room at Opera North is rich in musical dialogues.

AfroCubism Revisited (22 April) promises both a re-interpretation of the music of the original album, and further explorations of the fertile history of musical exchange between Cuba and West Africa.

Bassekou’s countryman Vieux Farka Touré unveils his new album, a masterful distillation of desert rock and blues, reggae and electric funk, on 15 June.

The music of the Caribbean is the starting point for Jazz Jamaica, the renowned 10-piece band who appear on 26 April as part of Leeds International Festival. Their instinctive, irresistible fusion of the rhythms of ska, mento and reggae with improvised jazz has brought favourable comparisons with the Buena Vista Social Club itself.

There’s a very rare intimate appearance from South African vocal legends Ladysmith Black Mambazo, returning to Leeds on 1 August for the first time since they performed at the ceremony at which Nelson Mandela received the Freedom of the City in 2001.

Some younger musical ambassadors, Nai Barghouti, Mohamed Najem and Friends, bring Sounds of Palestine to the Howard Assembly Room on 27 July. Having stopped off at the Town Hall last year on the Palestine Youth Orchestra’s rapturously-received UK tour, singer and flautist Nai returns to Leeds with her band of international musicians.

Brad Mehldau has been expanding the jazz lexicon with influences from pop, rock, and classical music for over two decades, and he returns to the venue on 16 May with his Trio (Larry Grenadier, bass and Jeff Ballard, drums) and their witty articulations of standards from their latest album Blues and Ballads. On 26 May, Acid Jazz legend and formidable songwriter Carleen Anderson performs Cage Street Memorial, her moving chronicle of a century of family heritage, fusing jazz, soul, gospel and chamber music.

Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi classic Metropolis is screened with the original chamber orchestra version of its score by German composer Gottfried Huppertz on 6 May. Its jaw-dropping production values and modernist grandeur remain as powerful as ever and this big screen outing, with a live performance by the Orchestra of Opera North, is sure to be an unforgettable event.

Fantasy writer China Miéville shows another string to his bow in this season’s Liberty Lecture, presented in association with the University of Leeds. October: The Story of the Russian Revolution (10 May) picks up the themes of his latest non-fiction book, a gripping history of the momentous events of 1917 that draws on his considerable gifts as a story-teller.

In an atmospheric Twilight Concert on 13 May, Estonian fiddler and singer Maarja Nuut combines traditional dance tunes, songs and stories with live electronics in an intricately layered soundscape. Further unorthodox takes on folk come from Newcastle’s visionary avant-troubadour and raconteur Richard Dawson on 9 June, joined by a full band for an airing of his latest album Peasant.

The two surviving members of seminal 1970s DIY trio This Heat, Charles Bullen and Charles Hayward reunite with guest musicians as This is Not This Heat to perform new interpretations of their brilliant, category-defying material on 27 May.

The longest day of the year (21 June) is marked with a Solstice concert in association with South Asian Arts UK, beginning with a talk on Indian music, followed by performances on sitar, mridangam, tabla, and the otherworldly and rarely-heard vichitra veena, with Indian snacks served in the interval.

