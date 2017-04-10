NEW DANCE SPRINGS INTO LEEDS

Two brand-new dance pieces will be coming to Leeds this April from companies Sardoville and Umanoove. Part of the spring season, at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, each company will bring its own unique performance style to the city for one night only.

Dynamic trio Sardoville presents their new double bill on Tuesday 18 April A Matter of Impression. All former company members of Leeds’ own Phoenix Dance Theatre, Azzurra Ardovini, Phil Sanger and Josh Wille present a merging of two dance works; the first part devised by the trio and the second choreographed by the highly acclaimed and award–winning Luca Silvestrini of Protein Dance. With choreographed set and costumes changes the two works are blended together into a powerfully vulnerable exposé of the dancers’ relationships.

Azzurra Ardovini says: ‘We are particularly thrilled to be bringing our show to Leeds. Performing at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre has a deep emotional attachment as it is in the Phoenix Dance Theatre and Northern Ballet building, where we first met when we joined Phoenix Dance Theatre as dancers in 2010. Bringing our work to where our first ideas of setting up this collective were born is an amazing opportunity and a great gift.’

On Wednesday 26 April award-winning choreographer Didy Veldman brings her new company Umanoove to Leeds for the first time. Having previously created Carmen and A Streetcar Named Desire for Northern Ballet, followed by an exciting choreographic career in the UK and abroad, she now returns with her own company’s first theatrical work,The Happiness Project.

With an excellent reputation for her expressive and dynamic work, Veldman has created The Happiness Project in collaboration with four highly-acclaimed independent dancers as well as celebrated composer and violinist Alexander Balanescu, who will perform the production’s exquisite music live on stage alongside the dancers. Atmospheric lighting design for the piece is by Ben Ormerod, with set design by Kimie Nakano.

Tickets for A Matter of Impression and The Happiness Project at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds. To book call the box office on 0113 220 8008. .