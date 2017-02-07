NATIONAL THEATRE RETURNS TO LEEDS

Award winning play at the Grand Theatre

The National Theatre is set to return to Leeds with its Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; it is at Leeds Grand Theatre for one week only this month.

Based on the best-selling book by Mark Haddon, the play tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is fifteen years old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

National Theatre producer Kash Bennett said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception from audiences around the UK and Ireland when we toured The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in 2014-15, playing to almost 400,000 people, and are delighted to take this beautiful and inventive show to new venues and make a return visit to others in 2017.’

The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time is at Leeds Grand Theatre from 28 February to 4 March. To book call Box Office on 0844 848 2700