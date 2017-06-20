MUSICIANS OF THE FUTURE

Opera North's Summer Camp

Opera North is also committed to developing young orchestral players through its popular holiday activity and, from September, weekly instrumental sessions for beginner string players.

The second Opera North Orchestra Camp takes place at the University of Leeds School of Music from Monday 21 to Friday 25 August. Open to orchestral players aged 10 to 18 years, the non-residential camp is supported by the Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund and welcomes all abilities from Grades 1 to 8, with participants being challenged over the week to develop within their own technical ability. Working alongside professional musicians, they will master repertoire inspired by Ravel’s L’enfant et les sortilèges, one of the operas in the Company’s forthcoming The Little Greats season, culminating in a side-by-side performance with the Orchestra of Opera North on the final day.

Opera North Junior Strings launches at the start of the autumn term. A brand-new ensemble in Leeds for young musicians who play a stringed orchestral instrument, the group will be suitable for beginner instrumentalists (Grade 0-3) from Year 6 and above, and will meet weekly to perfect their skills under the guidance of a member of the Orchestra of Opera North and the Opera North Education department. The sessions are open to all but have been specifically designed to provide an easy-to-access next step for all the pupils who have participated in Opera North’s In Harmony residencies at Windmill Primary School, Low Road Primary School and New Bewerley Community School, enabling them to progress on their instruments as they transition to secondary school.

More information on Opera North’s youth ensembles and Summer Orchestra Camp can be found at https://www.operanorth.co.uk/education/youth Entry to both choruses is by audition only, with the emphasis on potential rather than any previous experience. Opera North Junior Strings will be open to everyone, with no audition necessary.