A MONTH OF MADNESS AND MIRTH

This month the world-famous City Varieties Music Hall is getting ready to welcome a host of comedy, music, kids’ shows and dramas to its small and perfectly formed stage.

Designed for young people the famous Horrible Histories started its life in books before becoming a very popular children’s TV programme. As it turned out, historical stories presented alongside clever, slapstick humour appealed to adults too with lovers of Blackadder and The Young Ones sneakily tuning in to CBBC.

Here it is brought to life by Birmingham Stage Company with The Best of Barmy Britain at City Varieties from 6th to 8th June. Audiences can expect to meet Queen Boudica, Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin and Queen Victoria presented in true Horrible Histories style.

More Barmy Brits will take to the stage over the coming months including John Bishop, Jason Bynre, Jeremy Hardy, Andy Parsons and Simon Amstell – to name just a few.

Musically the intimate venue will welcome the legendary Merrill Osmond, The Manfreds, Sam Sweeny with his now-famous fiddle, Irish act Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley and recently announced Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is to perform with his band in September.

There are talks from Eddie The Eagle Edwards, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and John Le Carre and live streaming from the National Theatre giving audiences the chance to see wonderful drama on stage in London, in Leeds.

“We are an amazing little venue,” says Nev Jopson, Marketing Manager. “We’ve been operating for over 100 years and still welcome class acts that come back to us because they love the theatre; too; every comedian, singer and speaker that plays here says how much they love it – how it’s like playing in their front room, how it gives them a different relationship with the audience. We’re very proud of that.”

