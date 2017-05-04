FATHER'S DAY MARCH FOR PROSTATE CANCER

Prostate Cancer UK is searching for walkers in Leeds to help put their best foot forward and March for Men.

The leading men’s health charity’s bid to beat prostate cancer will see a series of epic mass participation walks unveiled across the UK in June and beyond – starting with Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Showing her support, former Emmerdale and soon to be Holby City actress Gemma Oaten, is set to front the march and walk on the day with her Dad on Sunday 18th June (Father’s Day) at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Gemma, whose Dad has had prostate cancer, said: “I have seen the effect that prostate cancer can not only have on a man, but also on a whole family. When my dad was diagnosed with stage 3 aggressive prostate cancer, it was terrifying to think we could lose him. I’m so grateful that he is here with us today and we are able to all take part in the Leeds March for Men, knowing that he is ok. However many men are not!

“I really encourage everyone to come and take part in the walk on Father’s Day, 18th June. It’s about getting the whole family together, having a lot fun but most importantly raising as much awareness of the disease and funds for Prostate Cancer UK that we can. I know that if Dad had left it any later to go and get checked, he may not be here to walk with us in June. By joining in this event, everyone can help spread the message about prostate cancer and help us stop it being a killer.”

Providing a choice of distances around a circular route, it starts and finishes at an event village where there will be food, drink, music and a chance to find out more about the charity’s work.

To sign up to the Leeds March for Men, visit marchformen.org

The registration fee is £10 per adult. Children under 16 are free but have to be accompanied by a guardian over 18. There is a suggested fundraising target of £50 and walkers receive a t-shirt.