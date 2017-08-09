JANE MCDONALD AT THE GRAND

‘Local lass’ and show-business legend, Jane McDonald, will be appearing at Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday 20th August for one night only.

The Yorkshire-born, Loose Women star will be performing both well-known songs and original scores, including ‘The Hand That Leads Me’ (written for her Mum), and ‘The Singer of You Song’ (written for her fans) as part of her Making Memories tour.

Speaking ahead of the show, Jane said: “I’m so thrilled with this show as I genuinely believe it’s my best to date. I work with such a talented team and have a fabulous set, which includes my rendition of ‘Memory’ – it gets me every time and the audience seem to love it.”

Jane recently received rave reviews and standing ovations for her lead role as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS

To book call 0844 848 2700