MAGIC, MUSIC AND MOVEMENT

OPERA NORTH GOES FAMILY FRIENDLY

Singing, storytelling and sharing music can all be enjoyed by Yorkshire’s youngest residents over the coming weeks as Opera North announces a series of special family-friendly performances and workshops.

The enduring appeal of fairy tales takes centre stage this month as Opera North’s magical indoor tent returns for a series of enchanting Happily Ever After performances. Award-winning storyteller, Ursula Holden-Gill, accompanied by cellist Polly Virr, will take audiences on a spell-binding journey through an assortment of traditional folk stories, with some surprising twists and turns along the way. Inspired by Opera North’s Fairy Tale Season, with current productions at Leeds Grand Theatre including The Snow Maiden, Hansel & Gretel and Cinderella, Happily Ever After has been created to appeal to children from 4-7 years with everyone being encouraged to join in as Ursula weaves her tantalising tale.

Happily Ever After will be performed in the Howard Assembly Room on Saturday 21 January at 10.30am and 11.45am, with Leeds Central Library and CAST in Doncaster hosting performances at 10.30am, 11.45am and 1.30pm on Saturday 11 and Saturday 18 February respectively.

At the beginning of February, it will be the turn of the Orchestra of Opera North who will entertain a much younger audience than usual with an interactive Little Listeners concert in the Howard Assembly Room. Little Listeners is an opportunity for pre-schoolers, parents and carers to enjoy some classical music together while finding out more about the different musical instruments to be found in an orchestra.

Following the popular strings session last year, the concert on Monday 6 February will feature the wind players who will introduce a selection of instruments including flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horns, in a friendly, relaxed environment. Throughout the informal concert, the children attending will be encouraged to move around to the music and join in with the songs.

The Howard Assembly Room is also the place to go for Opera North’s Little Singers which is held every Monday during term-time for children from 0-4 years. These fun-filled 45-minute workshops are run by professional vocal delivery artists with the aim of encouraging adults, tots and babies to explore music and movement together through singing and creative play. Building on the success of Little Singers in the city, additional weekly sessions are going to be held this year at Colton Primary School Children’s Centre in East Leeds and CAST in Doncaster, with more planned at The Deep in Hull in the Easter holidays.