BEAUTY AND THE BEAST AT LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

Be transported to the heart of one of the world’s most famous fairy tales from 15 December 2016 – 7 January 2017 as Northern Ballet’s production of Beauty and the Beast takes to the stage at The Grand Theatre, Leeds. A kaleidoscope of colour and haute couture style costumes, Beauty & the Beast is a treasured classic for the whole family to enjoy.

Choreographed by Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, Beauty & the Beast tells the story of a vain and superficial Prince. Transformed into a Beast as punishment for his arrogance, his only chance is for true love to break the spell – but who could love a monster like him? Beauty & the Beast will take audiences on a journey into an enchanting world inhabited by fairies, goblins and sprites. Set to an infectious score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, including music by Saint-Saëns, Bizet, Poulenc, Glazunov and Debussy, this magical family show proves that love conquers all.

David Nixon said: ‘Beauty & the Beast is a classic fairy tale of good versus evil, exploring the concept of beauty on the inside and the outside. This is not an adaptation of the Disney version of the story – it is based on the original tale and will embrace the darker elements as well as the lighter moments.’

For tickets call Box Office 0844 848 2700