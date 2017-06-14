Theatre

LOOK WHO’S MOVED INTO THE NEIGHBOURHOOD!

June 14, 2017 by Liz Coggins No Comments

Everybody's Kooky Family

LOOK WHO’S MOVED INTO THE NEIGHBOURHOOD!

The UK premiere of The Addams Family, the musical, comes to Bradford Alhambra from 4-8 July.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences.

With a star-studded cast including Samantha Womack as Morticia, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Wednesday, Cameron Blakely as Gomez and Les Dennis as Fester this is a heart warming story of love, family and friendship with a twist.

To book call: 01274 432000

 


Share

You must be logged in to post a comment Login