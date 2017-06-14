LOOK WHO’S MOVED INTO THE NEIGHBOURHOOD!

Everybody's Kooky Family

The UK premiere of The Addams Family, the musical, comes to Bradford Alhambra from 4-8 July.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences.

With a star-studded cast including Samantha Womack as Morticia, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Wednesday, Cameron Blakely as Gomez and Les Dennis as Fester this is a heart warming story of love, family and friendship with a twist.

