THE CITY OF MUSIC

Leeds’ most prominent street is all set to host a huge weekend of free music from some of the city’s best entertainment brains. A collaboration between Trinity Leeds, Live at Leeds, South Asian Arts and the inaugural Leeds International Festival will take place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30th April, providing a packed programme of musical performances in the heart of the city centre.

The weekend begins with Trinity Leeds offering Live at Leeds music fans the chance to beat the queues on the Saturday and pick up their Live at Leeds wristbands a day early at Trinity Kitchen from 4-8pm on Friday 28th April. This is the only place you can pick up wristbands before the event and means you can jump straight into the music on Saturday.

Live at Leeds and Trinity Kitchen will host the large outdoor stage on the Saturday, which will feature performances from some of the North’s most promising young bands. The likes of Leeds electronic-pop trio Laminate Pet Animal, Manchester indie-rockers Affairs and Bradford’s Glass Mountain all appearing on the stage over the weekend.

As part of Leeds International Festival, the Briggate stage will be transformed into a World Music Stage on the Sunday, curated in collaboration with the Leeds based South Asian Arts. Performing on the World Music Stage will be artists including Rafiki Jazz, Samay, New World Steel Pan Orchestra, Legacy Tabla Ensemble, The Irish Connection & The Lamin & African Roots Band.

Like last year the stage will be free to all on both days and offers an opportunity for everyone in and visiting Leeds to experience a taste of the live music experience that thousands of festival goers will be enjoying in venues all-across the city that weekend.

Limited tickets are available for Live at Leeds as the festival sees multi-award winning Rag ‘n’ Bone Man headline the festival with a huge 200 bands performing at over 20 stages in the city. Tickets available at www.liveatleeds.com

This is all taking part in the very first Leeds International Festival. A new culture festival for Leeds featuring three strands, music, moving image and tech. The music strand features a host of music events during 22-30 April including 12 piece affrobeat/reggae/samba/hip hop/jazz collective Nubiyan Twist who will be performing at The Wardrobe, The LIF Video Game Orchestra at the University of Leeds, Jazz Jamaica at the beautiful Howard Assembly Rooms and the award winning Live at Leeds Festival. Live at Leeds will also host opening and closing parties with Future Islands and Maximo Park respectively.