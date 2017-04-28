LITTLE SINGERS AT OPERA NORTH

BRING BABY ALONG EVENTS

More of Leeds’ youngest residents are going to get the chance to enjoy music with Opera North as the Company extends its Little Singers sessions to the Little People Nursery in Stanningley.

Starting on 26 April, Little Singers will be held at the venue on Bradford Road at 11am every Wednesday. Open to everyone, regardless of whether they attend the nursery or not, it builds on the success of three similar groups which currently run at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds city centre, Colton Children’s Centre in East Leeds and Cast at Doncaster, reaching around 40 families every week.

Led by professional artists, the 45-minute sessions are designed to encourage infants up to four years of age to explore music in a friendly, welcoming environment. The emphasis is on adults and children having a good time together as they learn new songs, explore instruments and play games. Tickets cost £5 per child for the Stanningley sessions, with siblings under 12 months able to come along for just £1 (accompanying adult free).

From 12 June in the Howard Assembly Room, Opera North will also be holding a Little Singers: Tinies Special at 1.30pm each Monday. Inspired by Little Singers, these sessions are specifically for parents and carers with babies under 12 months old (or pre-walking). There will be plenty of singing and musical games, but the atmosphere will be kept calm and the focus will be on the sensory experience.

Earlier the same day, there will be a further chance for Mums and Dads to get involved when Opera North launches a new Bring-Along-A-Baby Choir at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds. Designed for parents with babies under 12 months (or pre-walking), this group is open to anyone who loves to sing. Everyone is invited to come along to a taster session for £6 on Monday 12 June, after which the choir will be held on four consecutive Mondays. Tickets are available at £20 for all four sessions.

Opera North’s family activities in Yorkshire are generously supported by The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation.