LIFE IS A CABARET

Multi-Award Winning Production for The Grand

Internationally renowned singer/songwriter, Will Young, reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee alongside musician and presenter Louise Redknapp who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in a multi-award winning production of Cabaret when it hits Leeds in October.

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre including ‘Money Makes The World Go Round’, ‘Two Ladies’ ‘Maybe This Time’ and of course ‘Cabaret’.

The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence, and at its dark heart is the legendary and notorious Emcee, who performs nightly at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966 – and the famous movie version with Liza Minnelli and Oscar winner Joel Grey – Cabaret has won a staggering number of stage and screen awards including 8 Oscar’s, 7 BAFTA’s and 13 Tony’s. This production by Rufus Norris has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and has picked up 2 Olivier Awards.

Ever since winning the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2001, Will Young has enjoyed a phenomenal career in music with 4 number 1 albums, as well as acting alongside Dame Judi Dench in the film Mrs Henderson Presents. Will made his West End debut in Cabaret and will be reprising his award winning performance.

Louise Redknapp rose to fame as a member of the girl group Eternal. She left the band to carve out a successful solo career; she most recently wowed the nation with her dancing skills finishing runner up in the 2016 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Cabaret is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th October 2017

To book call Box Office on 0844 848 2700