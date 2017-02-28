LEEDS INDIE FOOD FESTIVAL RETURNS IN MAY

The return of the 18 days foodie celebration

Leeds’ thriving independent food and drink community are once again planning a mouthwatering feast the annual Leeds Indie Food festival. Returning for its third year, the 18-day celebration will play host to nearly 100 innovative events spread over three new festival strands: Eat, Drink and Do. Enthusiastic Eaters will find plenty on their plate, from quirky outdoor supper clubs to vegan fine dining, plus street food feasts, cheese tastings and more besides. Committed Drinkers will be treated to everything from wine fairs showing off the region’s finest merchants to latte art throw downs, with baristas competing to make the prettiest coffee. Curious Do-ers have an array of food and drink culture on offer including events as diverse as critical documentary screenings, chocolate making workshops and family-focussed foodie art projects.